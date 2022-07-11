wrestling / News

A&E Releases Interview With Undertaker Ahead of Biography Episode

July 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Undertaker Farewell Survivor Series WWE Image Credit: WWE

– A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on the Undertaker premieres tonight, and the network has released an interview the Dead Man did with Peter Rosenberg online. A&E shared the following video on Sunday evening, with the WWE Hall of Famer discussing his career and more.

The video is described as follows:

“THE UNDERTAKEOVER IS UPON US! On July 10, get to know the man behind one of WWE’s greatest characters of ALL TIME during an exclusive livestreamed conversation between Undertaker & Peter Rosenberg! They’ll dive deep into Undertaker’s impressive career that has spanned decades and what’s kept him at the top of his game for so long. They’ll also discuss Taker’s upcoming Biography: WWE Legends episode premiering July 10 at 8/7c & his WWE Rivals episode highlighting his rivalry with Kane, premiering July 17 at 10/9c.”

