wrestling / News
A&E Releases Interview With Undertaker Ahead of Biography Episode
– A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on the Undertaker premieres tonight, and the network has released an interview the Dead Man did with Peter Rosenberg online. A&E shared the following video on Sunday evening, with the WWE Hall of Famer discussing his career and more.
The video is described as follows:
“THE UNDERTAKEOVER IS UPON US! On July 10, get to know the man behind one of WWE’s greatest characters of ALL TIME during an exclusive livestreamed conversation between Undertaker & Peter Rosenberg! They’ll dive deep into Undertaker’s impressive career that has spanned decades and what’s kept him at the top of his game for so long. They’ll also discuss Taker’s upcoming Biography: WWE Legends episode premiering July 10 at 8/7c & his WWE Rivals episode highlighting his rivalry with Kane, premiering July 17 at 10/9c.”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion
- The Undertaker on His Hall of Fame Acceptance Speech, Not Mentioning Mick Foley
- Tony Khan on Why He Allowed AEW Talents to Appear in John Cena Tribute Videos on WWE Raw
- Alexa Bliss Would Love to Work With Bray Wyatt Again, Enjoyed Playing Dark Alexa