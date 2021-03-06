AEW Adds Additional Teams to Casino Tag Team Royale

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) issued a new tweet today confirming more tweets for the Casino Tag Team Royale scheduled for this weekend’s AEW Revolution 2021 event. Per the new graphic released for the match, Chaos Project, Pretty Picture, SCU, Jurassic Express, Natural Nightmares, The Varsity Blondes, and Mike and Matt Sydal have all joined the match.

The winning team for the match will receive a shot at the company’s World Tag Team titles. Two teams will begin and every ninety seconds a new team enters the match. Individual eliminations happen when someone is thrown over the top rope with both feet hitting the floor. A team is eliminated when both members of that team are thrown out. The match will end when there is one team or one individual from a team left standing.

AEW Revolution 2021 is set for Sunday, March 7 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.