wrestling / News

AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts V

December 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts V Image Credit: AEW

Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V. It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show.

Battle of the Belts V takes place on January 6th immediately after Rampage and airs live on TNT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Battle of the Belts V, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading