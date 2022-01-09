AEW Battle of the Belts Fast National Numbers Released

– Alfred Konuwa of Forbes has reported the fast national numbers for last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts special. The show was the first of four live quarterly AEW specials that will air on TNT this year.

The show reportedly drew 659,000 viewers for the fast national numbers, and 313,000 viewers for the P18-19 key demo. For comparison, the last AEW program to air on a Saturday night was the AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash edition, which was taped and aired on TNT on Saturday, Christmas night at 10:00 pm ET. The show drew 589,000 viewers and drew a 0.26 rating with 335,000 viewers in the key demo.

Last night’s show featured three title matches, including Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes for interim TNT Championship. Guevara’s original opponent, TNT champion Cody Rhodes, was forced to withdraw at the last minute due to self-quarantining after family members tested positive for COVID-19. The show also featured Britt Baker vs. Riho for AEW Women’s World title and Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal for the FTW title.

As a reminder, the fast nationals are typically lower than the final numbers. The final numbers for AEW Battle of the Belts should be available by tomorrow.