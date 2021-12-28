wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Posts Highest Ratings Since September For Christmas Episode, Viewership Also Up
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s Saturday edition of AEW Rampage, which aired on Christmas night on TNT. Rampage brought in 589,000 viewers, and that’s the highest total viewership for the show since November and up from the 571,000 for the previous episode.
In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.26 rating with 335,000 viewers, and that’s the highest since September 24 and also up from the 0.23 rating from the prior edition.
Thurston also notes that the median age was 43, which is tied with CM Punk’s AEW debut on August 20 for the lowest of any episode thus far in the series.
Rampage featured Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes for the TNT title, Hook vs. Bear Bronson, and much more.
