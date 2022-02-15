AEW Battle of the Belts II Set for April 15 in Garland, Texas

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the details for its second Battle of the Belts TV taping. AEW Battle of the Belts II is scheduled for Friday, April 15. The AEW Battle of the Belts II event will be held at the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The TV taping will also include a new edition of AEW Rampage. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 11:00 am ET at AEWTix.com.

AEW debuts its first Battle of the Belts event last month. These were designed as a series of quarterly specials for AEW to air on TNT throughout 2022.