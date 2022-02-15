wrestling / News
AEW Battle of the Belts II Set for April 15 in Garland, Texas
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the details for its second Battle of the Belts TV taping. AEW Battle of the Belts II is scheduled for Friday, April 15. The AEW Battle of the Belts II event will be held at the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland, Texas.
The TV taping will also include a new edition of AEW Rampage. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 11:00 am ET at AEWTix.com.
AEW debuts its first Battle of the Belts event last month. These were designed as a series of quarterly specials for AEW to air on TNT throughout 2022.
🚨 DALLAS / FT WORTH METROPLEX🚨#AEW is Returning to the @CulwellCenter Friday April 15 for a LIVE #AEWRampage & #AEW #BattleOfTheBelts Taping! Tickets start at $30 (+fees) and go on-sale Friday February 25 at 10am CT
🎟️- https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS & https://t.co/vJSFXwS668 pic.twitter.com/IA9eVTAnaM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022
