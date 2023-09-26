AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Rise for Latest Episode

– Sports TV Ratings has a report on the ratings for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Numbers were up overall for the latest episode.

Last Saturday’s episode averaged 562,000 viewers. Viewership was up from the previous week, which saw the show draw an average 467,000. The show two weeks ago averaged 476,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. AEW Collision averaged a 0.18 rating. That was up from the previous week, which averaged a 0.15 rating.

Rankings data for Saturday is not yet available. However, AEW did face heavy competition on Saturday with NCAA college football game coverage.