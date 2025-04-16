AEW Will Debut In Mexico This June with Grand Slam Mexico

All Elite Wrestling is headed across the border, as the company will debut in Mexico on June 18 with Grand Slam Mexico. The date is on a Wednesday, as this will be a special episode of Dynamite. The event will be held in Arena Mexico. Tickets go on sale on April 26 at 10 AM local time. The special will air on TBS and MAX as usual, as well as Fox Sports Mexico. The show will feature CMLL talent.

All Elite Wrestling and CMLL will bring AEW Grand Slam: Mexico to historic Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18. This marks the first time an AEW event has ever been held in Mexico.

Tickets for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will go on sale Saturday, April 26 at 10 AM Local Time via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.mx. This special episode of AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS, Fox Sports Mexico and stream live on Max.

Additional information regarding AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will be available in the coming weeks. Fans interested in more information can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.