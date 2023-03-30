– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Ratings fell this week despite last week’s significant surge in viewership and ratings.

Last night’s Dynamite averaged 833,000 viewers. Viewership dropped by about 121,000 viewers this week compared to last week’s audience. Last week’s show drew an average audience of 954,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating, decreasing from the 0.33 rating in the same key demo for last week.

AEW Dynamite finished at No. 4 in the rankings last night. Full ratings and rankings data for Wednesday from Showbuzz Daily are not yet available. Dynamite maintained its No. 4 ranking slot from last week as well.