UPDATED: AEW Dynamite Draws over 500K More Viewers Than NXT, Doubles NXT In Key Demographic

UPDATED: The Wrap reports that AEW Dynamite drew 1.409 million viewers last night, easily beating NXT on USA which drew 891,000 viewers (which is down 11% from last week).

Dynamite also more than doubled NXT in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 878,000 viewers to NXT’s 414,000. Dynamite finished #2 in the key 18-49 demo for the night, behind only the MLB Wild Card game (which did a 1.03).

Showbuzz Daily reports that Dynamite did a .61 in the 18-34 male demographic, almost tripling NXT’s .21. AEW also dominated among 18-49 women, scoring a .44 to NXT’s .23. NXT did beat AEW in the 50+ demographic, .36 to .34.

For context, NXT did 1.179 million viewers two weeks ago when it debuted on USA Network (and 553,000 in the 18-49 demographic); RAW did 2.57 million viewers on Monday.

09/18/19 | NXT – 1,179,000, AEW – N/A

09/25/19 | NXT – 1,006,000, AEW – N/A

10/02/19 | NXT – 891,000, AEW – 1,409,000

ORIGINAL: According to Ryan Gasspiegel with The Big Lead, last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew an overnight Nielsen rating of 0.7. Meanwhile, NXT on the USA Network drew a 0.5 Nielsen rating. The final ratings and viewership numbers are not yet available.

As previously noted, AEW Dynamite reportedly had triple the viewers of NXT on PlayStation Vue. Last night was Dynamite’s debut on the TNT Network. NXT premiered on USA Network on September 18. However, last night’s show was the full two-hour debut for NXT on USA.