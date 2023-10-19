AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Rise for Wednesday Return

– AEW Dynamite was back to its regular night and time this week, and the numbers rebounded following last week’s head-to-head battle with WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Wrestlenomics has the television numbers for last night’s live TBS broadcast, and they were the best Dynamite numbers since last week’s Dynamite Grand Slam show.

Dynamite averaged 901,000 viewers. Viewership was up from last week’s Title Tuesday special, which averaged 609,000 viewers. Viewership was also up from two weeks ago, which saw Dynamite average 800,000 viewers.

Ratings were up in the P18-49 key demo as well. Dynamite drew an average 0.31 rating. This increased from the 0.26 rating for Title Tuesday. This is also the highest rating for Dynamite since the Grand Slam show four weeks ago, which averaged a 0.36 rating in the key demo.

Dynamite’s main competition was the MLB Playoffs on FS1, which came out ahead in the ratings and viewership with a 1.16 rating and 4.640 million viewers. AEW Dynamite ranked at No. 3 for Wednesday cable originals, per Spoiler TV.