WWE NXT Outdraws AEW Dynamite in Tuesday Night Battle

– It was a Tuesday night battle as WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite went head-to-head once again last night. WWE NXT featured a stacked show, with appearances by the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, Paul Heyman, and even a surprise appearance by The Undertaker. Meanwhile, Dynamite was running on Tuesday this week due to the MLB Playoffs. Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday night numbers, and it was an overall emphatic victory by NXT.

Last night’s WWE NXT, which aired ad-free for its first half hour, averaged 921,000 viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s show, which averaged 857,000 viewers. This is the highest viewership for WWE NXT since the show first moved to USA Network over four years ago.

AEW Dynamite finished with an average audience of 609,000 viewers. Dynamite also had an initial half hour without any commercials breaks. There was also a free Buy-In pre-show that was streamed on AEW’s social channels as well. Viewership fell from last week’s show, which averaged 800,000 viewers for the post-WrestleDream show.

This is the lowest viewership number for Dynamite in almost two-and-a-half years since the June 4, 2021 episode, which averaged 462,000 viewers. That was a pre-empted episode of Dynamite due to the NBA Playoffs that aired at 10:00 pm EST.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT drew an average 0.30 rating, rising from last week’s 0.22 number. AEW Dynamite drew a 0.26 rating in the key demo. Dynamite’s rating fell from last week’s 0.28 number.