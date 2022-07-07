wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Sees Slight Drop in Viewership, Ratings Hold Steady at No. 1 Again
– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW’s return to Rochester saw a slight drop in overall viewership this week, but ratings in the key demo held steady.
Last night’s show fell below one million viewers after last week’s Blood & Guts special managed to draw 1.023 million viewers. This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite averaged 979,000 viewers, dropping about 44,000 viewers from Blood & Guts.
While the overall viewing audience was down, the ratings in the P18-49 key demo held steady this week. Dynamite finished with another 0.36 rating this week, similar to last week’s number for Blood & Guts.
Dynamite topped the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday night. This is the third consecutive week that Dynamite topped the key demos at No. 1. The Five on FNC topped the viewership for cable originals on Wednesday with 3.254 million viewers.
