AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Scores Over 1 Million Viewers, Tops Ratings for Wednesday

– It took the return of the Blood & Guts match for AEW Dynamite to score above one million viewers once again. Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite. Last night’s show averaged 1.023 million viewers.

It was another week of viewership growth for Dynamite. Last night’s audience saw an increase of about 145,000 viewers compared to last week’s episode, which averaged 878,000 viewers. This was the highest total viewership for Dynamite since the March 23 episode (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston), which was the last time the show broke one million viewers (1.046 million).

Dynamite also dominated the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday. Last night’s show averaged a 0.36 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The number rose from last week’s average rating of 0.31. This gives Dynamite back-to-back ratings wins for two consecutive weeks. This is the best key demo rating for Dynamite since June 1.

Also per Brandon Thurston, including broadcast primetime programming, AEW Dynamite ranked No. 6 overall for Wednesday. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FNC topped viewership for Wednesday cable originals with 3.184 million viewers.

AEW Dynamite on TBS last night:

1,023,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.36 📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/iw5oD0FSJF — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 30, 2022