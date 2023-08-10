– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw an overall drop in numbers. However, the show did manage to rank No. 1 for cable originals on Wednesday.

Last night’s Dynamite averaged 846,000 viewers. Viewership fell off slightly from last week’s show, which averaged 894,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating. The number was down from last week’s average key demo rating of 0.31.

Per SpoilerTV, Dynamite was No. 1 in the ratings for cable original programming on Wednesday. The live TBS broadcast came out ahead of Sistas and Real Housewives of OC. FNC’s The Five topped Wednesday viewership with 2.762 million viewers.