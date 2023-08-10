wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Dips in Numbers This Week, Tops Ratings This Week
August 10, 2023 | Posted by
– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw an overall drop in numbers. However, the show did manage to rank No. 1 for cable originals on Wednesday.
Last night’s Dynamite averaged 846,000 viewers. Viewership fell off slightly from last week’s show, which averaged 894,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating. The number was down from last week’s average key demo rating of 0.31.
Per SpoilerTV, Dynamite was No. 1 in the ratings for cable original programming on Wednesday. The live TBS broadcast came out ahead of Sistas and Real Housewives of OC. FNC’s The Five topped Wednesday viewership with 2.762 million viewers.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Vince Russo’s Dark Side of the Ring Claims, Talks WWE SummerSlam Women’s Title Match
- Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant Shooting On Big John Studd, Standing Up To Andre
- Jake Roberts Recalls Haku Pulling Out Jimmy Jack Funk’s Eyeball
- Arn Anderson On Why Ole Anderson Didn’t Like Ric Flair, Talks Flair Leaving WCW for WWE