AEW Dynamite Rises in Viewership & Ratings This Week

– PWTorch has some of the numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw an overall increase in viewership and the key demo ratings.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 874,000 viewers. The audience slightly increased from last week’s show, which drew 846,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the show averaged a 0.32 rating. The rating was up from last week’s show, which drew a 0.29 rating in the same key demo.

Rankings data for Wednesday cable TV programming is not yet available. AEW Dynamite ranked No. 1 in the ratings for Wednesday last week.