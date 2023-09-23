AEW News: Hung Bucks Win ROH Six-Man Tag Titles On Rampage, Santana Confronted By Ortiz

– The Hung Bucks are your new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions following AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Hangman Page and the Young Bucks defeated the Mogul Embassy on tonight’s show to capture the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

This marks the Bucks’ third run with the titles, and Hangman Page’s second. They end the The Mogul Embassy’s run at 283 days, having won the titles from Dalton Castle and The Boys at ROH Final Battle last December.

– Mike Santana picked up his first singles win on tonight’s show before being confronted by Ortiz. Santana defeated “Dirty” Bulk Bronson on the episode and Ortiz came out to the ramp after the match. Santana stepped up to his former tag partner, then walked away: