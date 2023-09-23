wrestling / News
AEW News: Hung Bucks Win ROH Six-Man Tag Titles On Rampage, Santana Confronted By Ortiz
– The Hung Bucks are your new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions following AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Hangman Page and the Young Bucks defeated the Mogul Embassy on tonight’s show to capture the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.
This marks the Bucks’ third run with the titles, and Hangman Page’s second. They end the The Mogul Embassy’s run at 283 days, having won the titles from Dalton Castle and The Boys at ROH Final Battle last December.
Hangman is unleashed!
Watch #AEWRampage #AEWGrandSlam ON TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @YoungBucks | @briancagegmsi | @ToaLiona | @thekaun pic.twitter.com/VCSd0gineo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2023
#THEELITE HAVE DONE IT!
They are now 2-TIME #ROH World 6-Man Champions!
Watch #AEWRampage #AEWGrandSlam ON TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @YoungBucks pic.twitter.com/Vi0ipZ3C8a
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2023
– Mike Santana picked up his first singles win on tonight’s show before being confronted by Ortiz. Santana defeated “Dirty” Bulk Bronson on the episode and Ortiz came out to the ramp after the match. Santana stepped up to his former tag partner, then walked away:
Mike Santana is sending a very loud message to #AEW!
Watch #AEWRampage #AEWGrandSlam ON TNT!@Santana_Proud | @bearbronsonBC pic.twitter.com/7oeh6RRmP2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2023
Incredible win by Mike Santana!
And now Ortiz is here, and he wants to talk!
Watch #AEWRampage #AEWGrandSlam ON TNT!@Santana_Proud | @Ortiz_Powerful pic.twitter.com/b7RzKvUcr9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note on Rumored Match For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
- Note on When AEW Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery Ends and If A New Deal Was Signed
- Update On Jon Moxley’s Injury, Why Match Wasn’t Stopped
- Eric Bischoff On Vince McMahon’s Comments About WWE Stagnating, Whether They Will Return To PPV