AEW News: Jon Moxley Death Matches Set For CZW PPV, Tony Khan Hypes All Out

– Jon Moxley’s death matches will be the focus of CZW’s next PPV. Stonecutter Media announced (per PWInsider) that Jon Moxley: The Death Matches is coming this month:

FROM CZW CHAMP TO ONE OF THE GREATEST WRESTLING CHAMPIONS EVER – JON MOXLEY: THE DEATH MATCHES! IN SEPTEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!

Jon Moxley has been a champion his entire career, rising to ever greater heights as he destroyed the competition. Starting out in small regional rings, Jon would grow to star on the biggest wrestling stages of all, winning and holding on to national and world championships. You know Jon Moxley as the wrestling star he is today. But before he was one of the biggest wrestling champions of all time, he was a CZW title holder. And now you can see the early fights that rocketed this fearsome fighter into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. In addition to JON MOXLEY: THE DEATH MATCHES, be sure to check out MATT RIDDLE: THE STORY OF BRO, still available on demand and on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for available shows. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view.