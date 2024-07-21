AEW News: Mikey Rukus Reacts To Criticism Of New Collision Theme, Jimmy Jacobs On Hey! (EW)

– AEW Collision has a new theme song, and Mikey Rukus took to social media to comment on complaints about it. The show is no longer using Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” and the AEW music producer posted to Twitter in response to a statement that the new song isn’t an upgrade, writing:

“Hey guys. Its ok. I knew it would be universally hated. Theres no such thing as an upgrade from Elton. Change is inevitable. We tried something different with the college/gogo cadence. I knew many would t get it. Again, it’s ok. I’m happy with it, my team is happy with it. It’s not changing.”

