AEW News: Brody King Officially Signs With AEW, Highlights of Last Night’s Dynamite, Sammy Guevara Celebrates Win

– After his appearance on AEW Dynamite last night, AEW has announced that Brody King has signed with the company and is All Elite. King showed up to aid Malakai Black against the Varsity Blonds and Penta El Zero M.

PWInsider notes that King quietly signed with AEW once he was done with his ROH commitments, but AEW waited until his debut to announce it.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:

– After his win over Daniel Garcia last night, Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to comment on still holding the interim TNT title.

He wrote: “My back hurts, my neck hurts, my knees jacked up but it’s the price to pay to be able to say…#ANDSTILL TNT Interim Champion! I may not like Garcia but he earned my respect. See you down the line.”