AEW News: Trent’s Mom Also Gave Parenting Advice At Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, AEW: The Lost Themes Album Now Available
– We noted last week, Trent’s mom Sue recently brought cookies to a Dynamite taping. According to referee Bryce Remsburg, she also brought brownies and gave parenting advice.
He wrote: “Not only did Sue bring us all cookies and brownies, she gave me excellent parenting advice about raising all boys. As far as I’m concerned, @sueshulo is welcome anytime. #AEWDynamite”
– AEW has released a new album of lost theme music, which is being sold for $9.99.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
