wrestling / News

AEW News: Trent’s Mom Also Gave Parenting Advice At Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, AEW: The Lost Themes Album Now Available

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Trent AEW Fyter Fest Trent's Mom Sue

– We noted last week, Trent’s mom Sue recently brought cookies to a Dynamite taping. According to referee Bryce Remsburg, she also brought brownies and gave parenting advice.

He wrote: “Not only did Sue bring us all cookies and brownies, she gave me excellent parenting advice about raising all boys. As far as I’m concerned, @sueshulo is welcome anytime. #AEWDynamite

– AEW has released a new album of lost theme music, which is being sold for $9.99.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Trent's Mom, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading