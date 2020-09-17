AEW News: Trent’s Mom Also Gave Parenting Advice At Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, AEW: The Lost Themes Album Now Available

– We noted last week, Trent’s mom Sue recently brought cookies to a Dynamite taping. According to referee Bryce Remsburg, she also brought brownies and gave parenting advice.

He wrote: “Not only did Sue bring us all cookies and brownies, she gave me excellent parenting advice about raising all boys. As far as I’m concerned, @sueshulo is welcome anytime. #AEWDynamite”

– AEW has released a new album of lost theme music, which is being sold for $9.99.

