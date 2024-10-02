– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has made its new broadcast media rights deal with longtime broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, official. Variety reports that AEW has signed a new multi-year multimedia deal with WBD that is reportedly valued at “upwards” of $150 million per year with all elements taken into account. AEW announced the new multi-year deal via social media and released a new promo video, which you can also view below.

Under the new multimedia deal, AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision will remain on their respective networks of TBS and TNT. AEW programming will also stream live on Max simultaneously for the first time since AEW launched in 2019. Under the deal, AEW will stream live on Max simultaneously for U.S. subscribers and will also be available to stream on-demand starting January 2025.

Speaking on the announcement, AEW CEO Tony Khan commented, “We are honored to announce the extension of our incredible partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.” He continued, “This extension continues the tradition of iconic wrestling events broadcast on TBS and TNT, while also establishing a new legacy for AEW through weekly live streams on Max for years to come. We thank David Zaslav, Kathleen Finch and everyone at WBD for their tireless support of All Elite Wrestling since its inception, as well as the AEW fans, talent and staff that helped make this possible.”

Variety notes that the new multimedia rights deal also includes enhanced distribution rights across social media and potential new AEW programming on linear and digital platforms. Additionally, live AEW pay-per-view events will be available on Max later in 2025, and they can be purchased at a discounted price per event. All marketing and promotions for those events will reportedly be exclusively centered on the Max service. Additional information on AEW PPV distribution and pricing will be shared in the coming months.

Speaking on the announcement, Warner Bros. Discovery chairman and CEO of US Networks Kathleen Finch commented, “Tony Khan and the entire AEW team have been incredible partners, and we are thrilled to strike this expanded agreement to deliver amazing new AEW content and stories to TNT and TBS, as well as bring the thrilling live action to Max for the first time.” She added, “We are focused on creating fresh and authentic experiences for AEW’s passionate and engaged fanbase while also introducing them to our growing lineup of high-action sports and entertainment at TNT and beyond.”

Activist Artists Management founding partner Bernie Cahill commented, “I was there when Tony Khan first shared his vision for creating a media and live entertainment company that would disrupt the wrestling industry.” Cahill added, “This WBD renewal is a resounding validation of Tony’s vision and leadership – making AEW a unicorn in terms of enterprise value in the media and live entertainment space.”

AEW Dynamite initially debuted on TNT in October 2019 before later moving to TBS in January 2022. Dynamite reportedly ranks at the number one cable entertainment series among adults 18-49 on Wednesday nights. Collision, which debuted on TNT in June 2023, currently ranks among the top five shows in its Saturday night timeslot in adults 18-49 and men 18-49.

AEW’s broadcast deal comes at a time when broadcast and streaming rights for live sports and wrestling programming have skyrocketed. As noted, WWE recently signed lucrative broadcast deals for its Raw, SmackDown, and NXT programs across Netflix, USA Network, and The CW. WWE’s flagship Monday Night Raw program moves to Netflix starting in January.

Today’s news comes just before the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite will air later tonight on TBS. The live broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. AEW’s full press release on today’s news is also available HERE.