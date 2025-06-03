AEW News: Company Releasing Hayter Rave 2 Mix Thursday, Latest AEW Timelines

– AEW is set to release the second in their “#HayterRave” series later this week. The AEW Music account announced on Tuesday that the rave mix track will feature over 30 AEW themes remixed by Mikey Rukus and featuring Melody Leighton. The first #HayterRave released in 2023.

The track will release on Spotify and other music platforms on Thursday at midnight ET. You can pre-save the track on Spotify here.

– AEW has released their latest AEW Timelines video, looking at AEW World Tag Team Championship Changes: