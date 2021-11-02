wrestling / News

AEW News: Sammy Guevara’s Latest Vlog Online, AEW Heels Meet-Up Next Week

November 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sammy Guevara has posted his latest vlog entry online. You can see the video below, which is from backstage at the AEW Dynamite and Dark taping last week in Orlando:

– AEW announced a new AEW Heels meet-up in Minneapolis on November 12th ahead of the final Rampage before AEW Full Gear:

” Mark your calendars for our AEW HEELS Meet-Up in Minneapolis! Mingle before Rampage with AEW talent & fellow Heels members on Friday, Nov. 12 @ 5 p.m. Check your email for RSVP link. See u there!”

