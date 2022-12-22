wrestling / News
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Debuts New Group On Dynamite, Chris Jericho Invites Ricky Starks To Join JAS
– Swerve Strickland debuted a new group, the Mogul Affiliates, on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Strickland was set for a face to face with Lee on the episode but Lee was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and then another man. Swerve then stomped a cinder blood into Lee and declared the arrival of the group:
.@TheParkerB_ just blindsided @RealKeithLee! What is his affiliation with @swerveconfident?!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FZTvu9TAa0
Diving foot stomp by @swerveconfident onto a cinderblock on @RealKeithLee's chest!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bFhQ7GP7zv
– Chris Jericho has his eye on Ricky Starks, inviting him to join the Jericho Appreciation Society on Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Jericho confront Starks during a promo and offer him a spot in the JAS. Starks declined the offer and took shots at the JAS, then challenged Jericho to a match for the January 4th episode of Dynamite.
#JerichoAppreciationSociety's @IAmJericho makes #Absolute @starkmanjones an offer! How will Ricky respond?!#AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bwdLDTGARl
