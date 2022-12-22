wrestling / News

AEW News: Swerve Strickland Debuts New Group On Dynamite, Chris Jericho Invites Ricky Starks To Join JAS

December 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Swerve Strickland Mogul Affiliates AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Swerve Strickland debuted a new group, the Mogul Affiliates, on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Strickland was set for a face to face with Lee on the episode but Lee was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and then another man. Swerve then stomped a cinder blood into Lee and declared the arrival of the group:

– Chris Jericho has his eye on Ricky Starks, inviting him to join the Jericho Appreciation Society on Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Jericho confront Starks during a promo and offer him a spot in the JAS. Starks declined the offer and took shots at the JAS, then challenged Jericho to a match for the January 4th episode of Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks, Swerve Strickland

