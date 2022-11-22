– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan defended Colt Cabana being booked to face Chris Jericho in an ROH World Title Challenge on AEW Dynamite during a media scrum on Saturday night following AEW Full Gear 2022. Khan denied past rumors that former AEW World Champion CM Punk was the reason Colt Cabana had been taken off AEW TV. Punk recently had a falling out with AEW stemming from comments he made during a media scrum following AEW All Out in September and a backstage incident after the scrum involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Dave Meltzer addressed Tony Khan’s AEW Full comments during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer stated on the CM Punk and Colt Cabana situation, “There is a lot of talent that is very convinced of one thing.” Meltzer added that CM Punk is still very adamant that he had nothing to do with Cabana being taken off of TV, and Khan also repeated that notion over the weekend after he was asked about it again.

However, Meltzer still noted that there is “vehement skepticism” with many talents behind Punk and Khan’s public statements regarding his not having anything to do with Cabana being taken off of AEW television. Meltzer continued that the issue has not been settled in the eyes of “a lot of the talent” in AEW.

Colt Cabana has not appeared on AEW TV again since his match with Jericho earlier this month. CM Punk is rumored to be negotiating a buyout of the remainder of his AEW contract. However, AEW has never made an announcement regarding Punk’s status and the plans for him moving forward.