wrestling / News

Afa Anoa’i Undergoes Back Surgery

June 3, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Afa Anoa'i Matt Bloom Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider.com reports WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i underwent a successful back surgery today.

This procedure was necessary to address the issue of loosened screws in his back, with one of them causing pressure on his nerve. It is worth mentioning that Anoa’i had only been discharged from a rehabilitation hospital last week after undergoing heart surgery.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Afa Anoa'i, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading