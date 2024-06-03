wrestling / News
Afa Anoa’i Undergoes Back Surgery
June 3, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider.com reports WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i underwent a successful back surgery today.
This procedure was necessary to address the issue of loosened screws in his back, with one of them causing pressure on his nerve. It is worth mentioning that Anoa’i had only been discharged from a rehabilitation hospital last week after undergoing heart surgery.
We wish him a speedy recovery.
