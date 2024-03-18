Afa The Wild Samoan Fractured His Back After A Fall

In a post on Facebook, Afa Jr. revealed that his father, Afa the Wild Samoan, fractured his back in two places after a fall.

He wrote: “Update: My father fell and fractured his back in 2 places. He is currently being transferred into a different hospital. Continued prayers are requested as well as privacy during these stressful times. The family will post updates as they come.”

411 would like to wish Afa and his family the best as he recovers.