wrestling / News
Afa The Wild Samoan Fractured His Back After A Fall
March 18, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Facebook, Afa Jr. revealed that his father, Afa the Wild Samoan, fractured his back in two places after a fall.
He wrote: “Update: My father fell and fractured his back in 2 places. He is currently being transferred into a different hospital. Continued prayers are requested as well as privacy during these stressful times. The family will post updates as they come.”
411 would like to wish Afa and his family the best as he recovers.
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Rock Says ‘Standards & Practices’ Have Issues With His Language On WWE TV
- Booker T On Why He Turned Down Buff Bagwell Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring
- Backstage Reaction To Booker T Saying He Had a ‘Run In’ With CM Punk At NXT