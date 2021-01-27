wrestling / News

WWE News: After the Bell Returning This Week, New Promo For WWE Backstage

January 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE After the Bell - Corey Graves

– WWE’s After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves returns this week. Graves posted to Twitter to note that the show, which has been on hiatus since December 3rd, returns on Thursday. Graves did not mention who the guest for this week will be:

– WWE posted new promo for the return of WWE Backstage on Saturday, previewing the Royal Rumble:

