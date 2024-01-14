wrestling / News
TNA News: AJ Francis Has Not Signed With TNA, Note on Eric Young’s Deal, Positive Morale at Hard to Kill
January 13, 2024 | Posted by
– While he appeared at tonight’s TNA Hard to Kill and got physical with Joe Hendry, Fightful Select reports that AJ Francis has not signed a deal with TNA at this time. He is expected to continue making appearances, however.
– Eric Young is said to be working on a handshake deal right now.
– The mood backstage at this event is said to be “very positive” with the talent.