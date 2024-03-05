AJ Francis on Opponents He Wants to Face on the Indies

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, AJ Francis discussed opponents he’s looking to face on the indie wrestling scene and more. Below are some highlights:

AJ Francis on the wrestlers he’d like to face on the indie scene: “[Matt] Cardona, Effy, Myron Reed, Chris Bey, Lio Rush, Zilla Fatu, Jacob Fatu. Who else? Muscle Man Malcolm. Who else would I like to beat the hell out of?”

On the buzz he brings to other promotions: “It don’t matter who’s across from me. It don’t matter who is the person that I’m working with. In TNA, I’m working with Joe Hendry. People are talking about Joe Hendry more than ever. In MLW, I’m working with Alex Kane. They’re talking about Alex Kane more than ever. Apparently, the NWA show that I’m supposed to be on this weekend, too, is one of their most sold shows that they’ve had in a long time. I would love to be Mustafa Ali’s Secretary of the Treasury. I think that would work very well, yeah, but anybody, for real.”