AJ Francis Says Paul Heyman Stood Up For Him A Lot In WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Wrestling Inc), AJ Francis spoke about his time in WWE and said that Paul Heyman was someone that stuck up for him a lot backstage.

He said: “Paul Heyman used to stand up for me a lot. And Paul Heyman would say they can’t see the difference between what John Cena and Max Caster and what you’re doing. When LA Knight had that 2 million view video on YouTube in 24 hours from the Madison Square Garden dark show, we were in the segment with him. No one ever gave us our flowers for that. I would send him my videos, and he would love them. I would send other people my videos and they would love them, but they just would never put them on TV.“