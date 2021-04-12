AJ Styles Makes History As First Grand Slam Champion in Both WWE & Impact

AJ Styles’ Raw Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania 37 puts him in previously-untouched territory as the sole double Grand Slam champion between WWE and Impact. As previously noted, Styles and Omos defeated The New Day on night one of WrestleMania to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. A tag team title reign was the last thing that Styles needed to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, holding a main event title and secondary titles as well as a tag reign.

As Fightful pointed out, Styles is also one of five TNA/Impact Wrestling Grand Slam winners alongside Abyss, Samoa Joe, Eric Young, and Austin Aries. Impact Grand Slam Champions have to have held the NWA World Heavyweight Title or TNA/Impact World Title, the X-Division Title, one of the tertiary titles (Legends, Global, TV, King of the Mountain, or Grand Championship), and a tag title reign. Styles now stands as the sold person to achieve that status in both companies. He is also technically not far off from a ROH Grand Slam Championship in the (admittedly unlikely) event he ends up returning to ROH before he retires, needing only a World Title reign and a TV Title reign.

WWE recognizes fifteen male Grand Slam Champions under the format established in 2015: Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Big Show, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles. That is in addition to the original format as established in 1997, which recognized Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane, Jericho, Angle, Guerrero, Rob Van Dam, Booker T, Hardy, JBL, Christian, and Big Show.

The company also recognizes four women Grand Slam Champions in Bayley, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair.