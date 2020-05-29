AJ Styles Discusses Getting Backlash From Some Fans For Leaving TNA & Joining WWE, Says TNA Wanting To Cut His Pay Put Chip On His Shoulder

On the latest edition of the After The Bell Podcast, AJ Styles discussed the backlash he got from some fans for joining WWE, noting that wrestling is a business and loyalty only goes so far because promotions do what is best for their business, and wrestlers should do the same. He also said that TNA wanting to cut his pay put a chip on his shoulder. Highlights are below.

On getting backlash from fans for leaving TNA and joining WWE: “I remember there was this guy, I don’t know if he had a podcast or whatever, but basically just buried me because how dare I go somewhere based on business and when I talk about business, money. When I worked at TNA, the reason that fell apart was because they wanted me to do the same amount of work but wanted me to take less money, and I didn’t feel that that was right because I did everything to the best of my abilities, I represented TNA well, and now they’re gonna cut me because you made bad mistakes, that’s not how it works. When you work hard, you’re supposed to be rewarded for it. So I bet on myself. But the fact that he questioned my loyalty because of money, I’m like, hold on a second, this is all a business. This is how I support my family. Loyalty can only go so far, and trust me, when you’re not getting the job done in the ring, or wherever they need you, where’s the loyalty there? This is a business, and they have to do what’s best for their business and I have to do what’s best for mine.”

On how TNA wanting to cut his pay put a chip on his shoulder: “If you want to put a chip on my shoulder, go ahead and basically tell me what I’m not worth what I’m asking for. I feel like that’s what happened to me. Everything you did for us, it was great, but you’re not worth as much as you’re thinking you are. OK, I’m gonna go show you, I’m gonna show everybody, I’m gonna bet on myself. And that’s what they didn’t understand either, is that these guys who were ripping me for not being loyal to TNA, they didn’t understand that not only was I leaving and going to pursue something else, I was literally betting on myself. That’s a risk not a lot of people are willing to make, and it paid off.”

