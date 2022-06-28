wrestling / News

Alan Angels Hints At Leaving AEW Soon

June 28, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Alan Angels AEW Image Credit: AEW

Alan Angels took to Twitter yesterday to say, “Excited for what’s next.” That, along with his profile picture being blacked out, has led to speculation that The Dark Order star may be leaving AEW soon.

Alan Angels

