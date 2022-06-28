wrestling / News
Alan Angels Hints At Leaving AEW Soon
June 28, 2022 | Posted by
Alan Angels took to Twitter yesterday to say, “Excited for what’s next.” That, along with his profile picture being blacked out, has led to speculation that The Dark Order star may be leaving AEW soon.
Excited for what’s next
— Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) June 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Why It Wasn’t Wrong to Give Steve Austin a Headlining Spot at WrestleMania 38
- Shayna Baszler Reflects On Her Run In WWE NXT, Reaction To Her Losing NXT Women’s Title To Rhea Ripley
- WWE Alumnus Mario Mancini Corroborates Allegation That Vince McMahon Raped Female Referee
- Tony Khan Asked If AEW Will Provide Assistance To Employees With Abortion Costs