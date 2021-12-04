wrestling / News
Alan Angels Injured Following AEW Dynamite Match With Bryan Danielson
December 3, 2021 | Posted by
Alan Angels is out of action for the time being after he suffered an injury in his match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite. The Dark Order member posted to Twitter to note that he was unable to compete at the AEW Dark tapings this weekend due to a strained MCL.
There’s no word at this time regarding now long Angels may be out of action.
I was supposed to compete at the AEW Dark tapings today but unfortunately I suffered from a strained MCL at the hands of Bryan Danielson Wednesday. Hope to be back soon!
— Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) December 3, 2021
