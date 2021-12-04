wrestling / News

Alan Angels Injured Following AEW Dynamite Match With Bryan Danielson

December 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alan Angels is out of action for the time being after he suffered an injury in his match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite. The Dark Order member posted to Twitter to note that he was unable to compete at the AEW Dark tapings this weekend due to a strained MCL.

There’s no word at this time regarding now long Angels may be out of action.

