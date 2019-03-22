Alberto El Patron Says He Apologized to Triple H, Says WWE Return Is Possible Some Day

– Alberto El Patron spoke with Super Luchas for a new interview discussing his relationship with WWE and more. Video is below (which is in Spanish), plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On his Royal Rumble win: “There were many great moments in WWE, but the most special was to win the Royal Rumble of forty wrestlers. I swore that they were going to do another Royal Rumble to take away that privilege from me, with forty-one wrestlers, but they have not.”

On his relationship with WWE: “Now everything is normal with them, I apologized and shook hands, even with Mr. Levesque [Triple H], with whom I do not agree on many things, especially how things ended and how they were done [when he was fired in 2014], but I should never have crossed the line and disrespect him. A man can only be called a man by admitting his mistakes. I lived a very difficult stage in my life: one year and two months in which I had to win the most difficult battle of my life that was against myself.”

On a possible return to the company: “Returning to WWE before retiring is not a question of whether they want to or I want to return. Neither I hope nor want to return nor do they expect me to return or want me to return. But the two of us have had approaches, especially to make the peace, which opens the door to the fact that before I hang up my boots I can have some last matches in WWE. I clarify it: neither they beg me, nor I beg them. It’s just that the door is open for a future.”