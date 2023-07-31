wrestling / News

Aleah James Confirms She Has Left WWE

Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, former NXT UK wrestler Aleah James confirmed that she has left WWE and is now a free agent.

She wrote: “Sooo now we know I’m free as a bird.. who am I going to wrestle first?????

James hasn’t wrestled since March of last year, before the brand went on hiatus. She worked for WWE from 2020 to 2022.

