Aleah James Confirms She Has Left WWE
In a post on Twitter, former NXT UK wrestler Aleah James confirmed that she has left WWE and is now a free agent.
She wrote: “Sooo now we know I’m free as a bird.. who am I going to wrestle first?????”
James hasn’t wrestled since March of last year, before the brand went on hiatus. She worked for WWE from 2020 to 2022.
