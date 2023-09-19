wrestling / News
Aleah James Hopes To Work With Marina Shafir & Mickie James
September 19, 2023 | Posted by
Aleah James has a couple names at the top of her list of people she wants to work with, namely Marina Shafir and Mickie James. James officially exited WWE in July and she told Fightful that Shafir and James are both people that she wants to compete against.
“I feel like, I might say this all the time, but Marina Shafir,” James said. “I want to wrestle her so bad. She’s amazing. I always love people that bring a different kind of background into wrestling and make the realism next level. I love that. So, 100% her. That would be a dream match, and Mickie James, obviously. She’s my adopted mother.”
James was a regular in NXT UK and was injured for its last several months, getting cleared just before the UK brand was put on hiatus.
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe on Backstage Incident at AEW All In, If CM Punk Is Misunderstood
- The Rock’s WWE Return Draws 103 Million Views, The Rock Raises a Toast to WWE & Fans
- Eric Bischoff Thinks LA Knight Is Going To Be A Massive Star, Says Cody Rhodes Is ‘The Guy’ Now
- Natalya Reportedly Receiving Heavy Praise from WWE Officials for Stepping Up at Superstar Spectacle