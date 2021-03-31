wrestling / News
Aleister Black Tweets Photo in Response to Murphy’s WrestleMania Challenge
March 31, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Murphy tweeted Aleister Black and asked if he wanted the two to “steal the show” at WrestleMania 37. Yesterday, Murphy tweeted an answer to Murphy, showing a photo of his ring gear.
At this time, neither wrestler is booked for WrestleMania. Black hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since October, while Murphy’s last appearance was on an episode of Smackdown earlier this month. You can view Black’s tweet below.
https://t.co/5gjWTbimzf pic.twitter.com/qL9dBx18ET
— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) March 31, 2021
