Alex Riley Set To Return To The Ring

November 29, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
A recent Twitter announcement from Create A Pro stated that Alex Riley will be back the ring on December 8. Riley is scheduled to appear in their Holiday Toy Drive 2022 event alongside Tyrus, facing off against VBU’s Jack Tomlinson and Dante Drago. This will mark Riley’s first appearance since 2016. You can see the original announcement below.

