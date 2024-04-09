Alex Shelley Comments On Wrestling Future, Says Going To ‘New Waters’ Would Be ‘Very Exciting’

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking (via Fightful), Alex Shelley spoke about his future in wrestling and teased that going to a new company could be part of that. Shelley, along with Chris Sabin are now free agents and rumored to be AEW-bound.

When asked if had anything left he wanted to do in wrestling, he said: “That’s a really loaded question. Sabin and I have had this conversation where we’ve talked about, we’ve done some pretty cool shit, simply put, and at this point, I think obviously accomplishing a lot of the same things I’ve done previously in a new company and swimming in new waters would be very exciting. The other thing that’s equally important to me is showing up and being enthused, like loving pro wrestling and understanding that this is very much a gift. The fact that I’m able to physically do this, and then the fact that I’m able to financially benefit from this is massive. This is my art. It doesn’t really matter what’s going on in my life. When I start to think about pro wrestling and I actually start to think about the wrestling aspect of it, everything else fades away.“