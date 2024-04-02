Backstage Update on Status of the Motor City Machine Guns

– PWInsider has an update on former TNA World Champions the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). Per the report, both Shelley and Sabin are now wrestling free agents.

While they are now free agents, they will still be appearing on TNA Impact through the upcoming episode on Thursday, April 18 after working the latest set of tapings. Their last match is said to be against Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers.

Additionally, PWInisder notes that there’s now more of a realization backstage in TNA that the Motor City Machine Guns have left. However, beforehand, there was some hope they might return to work additional dates. It’s rumored that some within TNA believe that Shelley and Sabin will sign with AEW, and that’s where they will likely land next.