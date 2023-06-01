Alexa Bliss On How She Found Out She Was Pregnant, The Timing Working Out

Alexa Bliss has revealed when she discovered she was pregnant and how it worked out with her current WWE schedule. As reported yesterday, Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera announced that they are expecting their first child, which is due in December. Bliss and Cabrera spoke with The Messenger and you can see highlights from Bliss below:

On finding out she was pregnant: “I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping. I thought that was weird. So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, ‘Oh s**t.'”

On the timing working out for her WWE schedule: “WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff. Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly. [WWE] extended my contract, and so it’s just basically come back when I’m ready. Probably a month after the baby, I’ll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like.”