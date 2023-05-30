wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera Announce Pregnancy, Due in December

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Some good news for WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera, as the happy couple are now expecting their first child together. Bliss is due to give birth in December. Bliss wrote on Her Instagram, “The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 🩷🩵 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera”

Bliss said to E! Online regarding the news, “It was a total surprise, as we weren’t trying at all.” She added, “We Facetimed my mom immediately, and then shared the news with Ryan’s family.”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera.

