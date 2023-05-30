wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera Announce Pregnancy, Due in December
May 30, 2023 | Posted by
– Some good news for WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera, as the happy couple are now expecting their first child together. Bliss is due to give birth in December. Bliss wrote on Her Instagram, “The best moments in life are the completely unexpected Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera”
Bliss said to E! Online regarding the news, “It was a total surprise, as we weren’t trying at all.” She added, “We Facetimed my mom immediately, and then shared the news with Ryan’s family.”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera.
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match
- Tony Khan Can’t Comment On CM Punk’s Future With AEW, Says He Has A Good Relationship With Goldberg
- Hulk Hogan Says Roman Reigns ‘Has It Figured Out’, Thinks He Could Have Made Money With Him In His Prime
- Chelsea Green On How She Found Out She’d Be Portraying A ‘Karen’ In WWE