Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Announce They Are Having A Girl

ETOnline reports that Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera had a gender reveal party were they announced they are having a baby girl. The two announced the pregnancy back in May.

At the event, the pair smashed a pink and blue guitar, which revealed pink smoke, signaling a girl. The baby is due in December. The two actually had different ideas of what the baby would be. Cabrera thought it would be a girl beforehand while Bliss thought it would be a boy.