Allie Gives Update On The Blade’s Recovery From Back Fusion Surgery

The Blade has been out of action following back fusion surgery, and Allie recently gave an update on how he’s doing. The AEW star revealed in September that he had undergone the surgery after having been away from the ring since February, and the former Bunny was asked about his status in an virtual signing with RDP Promotions.

“He’s hanging in,” she said (per Fightful). “He just started his PT. His back surgery went really well. I’m really proud of him. He’s doing a ton of stand-up comedy right now. He’s really just focused on getting healthy.”

No word on when Blade may return to the ring at this time.