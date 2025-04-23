wrestling / News
Allie Katch Shares Update on Her Recovery, Has No Timetable Yet on Her In-Ring Return
– As previously reported, wrestler Allie Katch suffered a broken leg earlier this year at The People vs. GCW. Earlier today, Katch shared an update on her injury via her social media. However, her post on her X account was later deleted.
She wrote (via Fightful), “thank u Vegas! let me give everyone a broad update so that i dont have to answer these questions anymore–my leg is still broken (a metal rod in it allows me to walk) and i can’t run or jump still so i have absolutely no timeline or idea when i will be back in a ring!”
Allie Katch later underwent surgery in January following her leg injury.
