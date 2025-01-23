Allie Katch Comments On Injury Suffered At The People vs. GCW

Allie Katch took to social media to comment on the injury that she suffered at The People vs. GCW. As reported, Katch suffered a broken leg on Sunday in her match with EFFY and underwent surgery. She posted to Twitter on Wednesday to issue a statement, writing:

“Everything happens for a reason. What’s meant for me will find me. Whatever the universe wants me to learn I am open to receive. I am still Champion Material and will be when the time is right”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Katch here.