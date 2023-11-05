Andrade El Idolo Promises CJ Perry an Answer At Next Collision

In a recent video from AEW, Andrade El Idolo pledged to give CJ Perry a response to her managerial offer. El Idolo explained that, despite keeping his personal business under wraps by and large, he does intend to speak directly with Perry at next Saturday’s Collision to settle the question. You can watch the video of El Idolo’s statement below.

Next week on #AEWCollision, Andrade El Idolo will answer CJ Perry, face-to-face, on whether he will accept The Hot and Flexible One’s managerial services!!👀 Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@AndradeElIdolo | @TheCJPerry pic.twitter.com/JiIxJ5ZslT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2023